6 March 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya/Egypt: CAF Appoint Officials for Crunch Gor Mahia-Zamalek Tie

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Vincent Opiyo

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has appointed Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea to officiate the crunch Confederation Cup Group "D" clash pitting Egyptian giants Zamalek against Gor Mahia slated for Sunday at Borg El-Arab Stadium in Alexandria.

This comes as Football Kenya Federation wrote to Caf complaining over the officiating in last Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup match between Gor Mahia and hosts Nasr Athlétique de Hussein Dey in Algiers.

In a letter sent to Caf dated March 4, 2019, FKF criticised the performance of centre referee Boubou Traore and sought clarification on why he disallowed Shafik Batambuze's 58th minute goal from a Francis Kahata corner in the match that ended 1-0 in favour of Hussein Dey.

Against Zamalek, the 30-year-old Laryea will be assisted by Nigeria's Abel Baba and Issa Yaya from Chad.

Laryea has been in charge of several continental interclub competition matches before.

He also officiated at the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (Chan) tournament in Morocco.

He is a product of Accra academy and the University of Ghana.

Gor thumped the five-time African champions 4-2 in their opening Group D match on February 3 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in a match officiated by Mozambican referees.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia arrived in Alexandria, about 220 kilometres from the Egyptian capital Cairo on Tuesday evening for a five-day camp ahead of the round five clash.

Gor dropped to second position on six points, one below leaders Hussein Dey who visit Petro Atletico of Angola in another tie on Sunday.

Gor will host the Angolan champions on March 17 in Nairobi. Struggling Zamalek, who visit Hussein Dey in the final group game, are third on five points.

Kenya

MPs Suspend Dam Projects Over Corruption

The government yesterday suffered a major setback in its bid to build 24 dams across the country after Parliament… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.