Kenya/Egypt: CAF Appoint Officials for Crunch Gor Mahia-Zamalek Tie

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has appointed Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea to officiate the crunch Confederation Cup Group "D" clash pitting Egyptian giants Zamalek against Gor Mahia slated for Sunday at Borg El-Arab Stadium in Alexandria.

This comes as Football Kenya Federation wrote to Caf complaining over the officiating in last Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup match between Gor Mahia and hosts Nasr Athlétique de Hussein Dey in Algiers.

In a letter sent to Caf dated March 4, 2019, FKF criticised the performance of centre referee Boubou Traore and sought clarification on why he disallowed Shafik Batambuze's 58th minute goal from a Francis Kahata corner in the match that ended 1-0 in favour of Hussein Dey.

Against Zamalek, the 30-year-old Laryea will be assisted by Nigeria's Abel Baba and Issa Yaya from Chad.

Laryea has been in charge of several continental interclub competition matches before.

He also officiated at the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (Chan) tournament in Morocco.

He is a product of Accra academy and the University of Ghana.

Gor thumped the five-time African champions 4-2 in their opening Group D match on February 3 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in a match officiated by Mozambican referees.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia arrived in Alexandria, about 220 kilometres from the Egyptian capital Cairo on Tuesday evening for a five-day camp ahead of the round five clash.

Gor dropped to second position on six points, one below leaders Hussein Dey who visit Petro Atletico of Angola in another tie on Sunday.

Gor will host the Angolan champions on March 17 in Nairobi. Struggling Zamalek, who visit Hussein Dey in the final group game, are third on five points.