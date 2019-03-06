South Africa: Cwele Wants Assurance From Bosasa Liquidators That Lindela's Services Will Not Be Disrupted

Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele has put the liquidators of African Global Operations (AGO), previously Bosasa, on terms to provide assurances that the Lindela repatriation centre will continue to function.

Cwele told the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs on Tuesday that he wrote to AGO's liquidators on Monday. He wants assurance by Wednesday that the department's operations at Lindela will not be disrupted by the pending liquidation.

"If not, we will take further steps," Cwele said. "What matters is what is in the 2015 contract," he said referring to the five-year agreement with the department.

He said Lindela was the main facility for keeping people who are to be deported. He said it was a purpose-built facility, and the department should have access to it.

The department pays AGO R9.5m per month, of which R1.3m is the rental of the facility. The rest of the costs are for the services - including health and food - which AGO provides.

"Our main worry is the voluntary liquidation of a company that is not insolvent," Cwele said.

"As a state, we should not be left in disarray by liquidations."

After a slew of corruption revelations at the Zondo commission into state capture, AGO last month announced that it was under voluntary liquidation after its banks communicated a decision to close down the company's banking facilities.

AGO said this would not affect its ongoing operations.

