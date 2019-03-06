Ethiopia: China's 5G Mobile Phones Coming On Apace

Addis Ababa — China will hit the market with 5G mobile phones in the second half of 2019 and will be widely available in 2020.

The 5G smart phones will be widely available in 2020 across China, offering high-speed, high-quality, high-user experience and intelligent 5G services, a Chinese official disclosed on Tuesday.

The 5G network at the office will enable teleconferences through virtual reality technology, and 5G devices are times faster than 4G devices.

China started research and experiment on 5G technology as early as 2016 and piloted the technology in multiple cities two years later.

The next-generation mobile system is expected to embrace wide roll-out in 2020.