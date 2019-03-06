South Africa: M-Net Is Hosting a Game of Thrones Big Screen Cosplay Viewing Party

Cape Town — Start knitting those cossies and get your cardboard cut-out dragons ready!

M-Net (DStv 101) will be doing a big screen viewing party on 15 April at 3:00 for the premiere of the 8th and final season of HBO's Game of Thrones.

Comic-Con Africa 2018 that took place in September in Johannesburg saw South Africans leave their "shame" behind when it came to fully embracing cosplay and dressing up as their favourite characters in public.

In previous years M-Net hosted screenings across the country for the season premiere of Game of Thrones where best-dressed guests lucky enough to win tickets (although it's not compulsory to come in costume) won DStv Explora decoders.It's not yet known whether M-Net is teaming up with Ster-Kinekor or Nu Metro cinemas, but screenings for the 8th season's first episode will definitely happen in Cape Town and Johannesburg. - So far! At the moment M-Net can only confirm that "M-Net will also be hosting Game of Thrones fans for the season's premiere episode at 3:00, where they'll have an opportunity to dress up as their favourite characters.

"M-Net will announce venues for this screening through promos on M-Net (DStv 101), on M-Net's Twitter and Facebook pages and to the media at a later stage."While many Game of Thrones fans and viewers are based in Durban and Port Elizabeth, it's not yet clear whether plans will include those cities.The 8th season of Game of Thrones will start on Monday 15 April with M-Net showing the final 6 episodes of the fantasy series - the world's most pirated show - as an Express from the US title at 3:00 in simulcast with the United States, and then on Mondays at 22:00.In another big first Game of Thrones will also be on MultiChoice's DStv Now Catch Up service, as well as on the Showmax subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service. Showmax currently carries the library of the previous 7 seasons of the show

Source: Channel24