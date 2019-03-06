6 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two-Month-Old Baby Burnt to Death Following Limpopo Teen's Alleged Arson, Assault Rampage

Limpopo police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with murder, assault and arson in Masemola outside Lebowakgomo on Tuesday.

SAPS Limpopo spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said in a statement the teenager allegedly went to his girlfriend's house for a visit at around 00:00.

"On arrival, a conflict ensued between the couple until the suspect stabbed the woman with a sharp object and thereafter set the girlfriend's family house alight before he fled the scene," Ngoepe said.

"The victim and her mother managed to escape the blaze but the couple's 2-month-old baby was burnt to death. The victim [has been] admitted at the hospital for medical treatment with serious stab wounds.

"The suspect was arrested and he will appear before the local Magistrate's Court soon."

According to the police statement, Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba condemned domestic-related incidents and said they were still prevalent in some areas of the province.

The provincial police urged community members to consult with local professionals for intervention when they are having domestic-related problems, the statement added.

