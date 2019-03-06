South Africa: Video of SAPS Classroom 'Abuse' Was a Training Session - Police

Police management in KwaZulu-Natal have condemned the posting of a video clip on social media in which a real-life domestic violence situation is re-enacted.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, the re-enactment forms part of a module for domestic violence training that police officers are mandated to attend.

"It is suspected that a police official who might have attended this training intervention at our Durban training centre last year could be responsible for recording this scene and posting the clip online," said Naicker.

In the video, the male police officer is seen allegedly striking a female officer on her face. His back is toward the camera, so contact can't be seen, but a sound can be heard.

He then takes his seat as the female officer walks out and says: "Fuck you".

Twitter users

Onlookers in the classroom show very little reaction.

"We are indeed perturbed and believe that this individual [who posted the video online] was extremely malicious because of the timing of the release of the video."

Although Naicker requested members of the public to refrain from posting the clip, it is already going viral on social media platforms.

Some have reacted with shock on Twitter.

One user said: Unacceptable whatever the objectives or reasons. Period".

Another called for the policeman to be fired "as the supposed upholder of the law, breaking the law, his punishment should be severe".

Naicker added: "Whilst it is clear from the classroom setup that this is a training session, some may not immediately realise that and will be disturbed by what they see."

He confirmed that police management in KwaZulu-Natal have launched an investigation to establish the identify the perpetrator and ensure that he or she is brought to book in internal disciplinary regulations.

Source: News24