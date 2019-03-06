South Africa: New IPID Boss Says Its Business As Usual

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate's (IPID) over 200 investigators will continue to tackle high impact cases without fear or favour, the newly-appointed acting executive director Victor Senna said on Wednesday.

He said despite the departure of the former executive director Robert McBride, it will be business as usual at the department and investigators will continue to tackle high-impact cases without fear or favour.

Senna said this when he made his maiden address to members of Parliament when he outlined his vision for the police watchdog shortly after he was introduced by Portfolio Committee Chair Francois Beukman.

"I can confirm without fear or contradiction that operations at IPID will continue as normal and furthermore ... the operational structure and independence of the IPID is strongly protected by the Constitution.

"... I want to emphasise that no case at the IPID will be affected by the departure of the former [executive director]," he said.

Senna said the entire department will work hard to ensure that they work as a team to maintain the integrity of the oversight body. He also said that to ensure that there is continuity and stability at IPID, he will soon engage staff members to ensure that everything continues as normal.

His address to the committee comes after Police Minister Bheki Cele appointed him to act in the role following the portfolio committee's decision not to renew McBride's contract. McBride has since launched a court bid to review the committee's decision.

Prior to his address to the committee, Beukman read Senna's brief profile to members of the committee and said ahead of being appointed in his new role, the acting executive director was a chief financial officer at IPID since February 2018.

Senna has also served as a chief director of budget and revenue at Gauteng's Department of Health and has also served as a director of Finance for the Department of Science and Technology.

At the end, Beukman said the committee was satisfied with the Senna's CV and qualifications.

"We have got confidence that IPID will continue to act independently," Beukman said.

Meanwhile, Senna said maintaining the independence of IPID will remain a priority to ensure that investigators continue to take on cases without fear or favour.

He said investigators will, among others, investigate high impact cases. This includes complaints relating to death in custody, death as a result of police action, rape and corruption.