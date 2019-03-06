South Africa: Minister Appoints New Members to Serve On Defence Commission

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has appointed four new members to serve on the Defence Force Service Commission (DFSC).

Towards the end of 2018, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, tabled before Cabinet the appointment of new members of the DFSC, whose term had come to an end and the reappointment of those still in service.

"The appointment of the new commissioners is undoubtedly a step in the right direction and will be of great assistance to the work of the commission, especially when one considers the amount of work ahead of them," said Minister Mapisa-Nqakula.

The four new appointees are:

Dr. Siphelele Zulu, who is currently the Executive Director for Human Resources at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. He holds a PhD in Human Resource Management from UKZN and has held various senior positions within the field of Human Resource Management.

Dr. Ziyaad Essop, who is a medical doctor. He recently completed an MBA at the University of Stellenbosch. Essop has served for 11 years in the South African Military Health Services at 2 Military Hospital in Cape Town until the expiry of his contract in June 2018. He is currently the chairman of the Board of Aquarius Healthcare.

Advocate Nokuzola Gloria Khumalo. She has over 15 years of experience as a senior Human Resource Manager. She is currently employed as Human Resource Manager at AME Africa Healthcare (Pty) Ltd, which operates IT Solutions at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital. Khumalo has extensive experience in matters of law and human resources.

Mr Ian Hugh Robertson, who has served on the permanent Defence Force Service Commission for a period of five years until his contract expired on 30 September 2018. Robertson brings with him extensive experience within the security cluster and was the Director for Stakeholder Management and Cooperative Governance in the Gauteng Department of Community Safety until his retirement.

All four appointments will be on part-time basis for a period not exceeding five years, effective from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2023.

Only members not in the full-time employ of the State will receive remuneration.

Following the appointment of the four members and the fact that there will only be two females amongst the commissioners, a decision has been taken to further advertise for the nomination of females for the remaining three vacancies of the commission.

About the DFSC

The DFSC was established in 2009. The mandate of the commission is to, among others, conduct research and make recommendations for improvement regarding remuneration and the conditions of service of members of the South African National Defence Force. Its establishment was in terms of Section 62 A of the Defence Act 2002.

As per section 62A (2) of the Defence Act, 2002, the commission shall consist of no less than eight and no more than 10 members appointed by the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans.

Furthermore, in line with Section 62F of the Act, the commission must meet at least twice a year and six members are required to form a quorum for a meeting.