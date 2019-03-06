South Africa: ANC's Magashule Gets His Hands Dirty in Sedibeng During Clean-Up Campaign

The ANC has embarked on a clean-up campaign as part of its build-up to the May 8 national elections, roping in Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers to help do the job.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule got his hands dirty on Wednesday in Sedibeng to emphasise the need for a clean South Africa.

"We have seen that the town is not clean. Our townships are not clean. South Africa is not clean. The president (Cyril Ramaphosa) is launching the Clean South Africa campaign."

He said residents in the Vaal had already started cleaning their neighbourhoods to inspire South Africans to do the same.

He was welcomed by at least 200 ANC members and supporters, half of whom were wearing EPWP uniforms.

Addressing supporters, he said Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane would visit the area together with Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize to enlist EPWP workers and community work programme workers, "so that in every ward we have volunteers".

'Whoever asks for a T-shirt, we give them'

Magashule said the party would speak to the municipality to have the Vaal looking like Soweto, the oldest township in South Africa.

Shortly after he made his address, EPWP workers were handed party T-shirts with the ANC slogan "Thuma Mina" and a message to clean up the streets. Magashule was seen taking selfies with several EPWP workers who had showed up to help with the clean-up campaign.

"EPWP workers just came and whoever wants a T-shirt of the ANC, as long as it's a person who wants to do something, you can't deny people T-shirts. Whoever asks for T-shirts, we give them T-shirts, we have plenty," Magashule said.

He added that the party would motivate workers and trade union members to be part of the campaign. He denied that the ANC had failed in providing services to communities, including cleaning up townships.

"People have done their best. The ANC government has done its best. It's not for election purposes, it's a campaign which we must sustain for years to come, like in Rwanda. Every once a month the Rwandans go to the streets (to clean them up). It has been happening for years and this must be the culture of South Africans, that we must be clean, the environment must be clean."

