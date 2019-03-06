Uganda: Police Explain How Former Museveni Guard Was Killed in Foiled Robbery

Police in Kampala are hunting for the driver of a bullion van which a former member of President Museveni's security team and another suspected robber had trailed before they were gunned down by Internal Security Organization (ISO) operatives at Kyambogo on Tuesday evening.

The Force's spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga on Wednesday said Bright Turyatunga, a former Special Force Command (SFC) officer and another unknown person were put out of action after they were intercepted at about 7.45pm trying to remove cash from the van to their small car.

Mr Enanga said the two had trailed the bullion van from Kayunga Stanbic Bank, through Mukono upto Kyambogo where they were killed.

"The preliminary information indicates the would-be robbers conspired with the driver Michael Okech, who bought chicken for his two colleagues and laced it with chloroform, to enable them loot the cash uninterrupted. Efforts are in place to put the puzzle together and find answers to what exactly happened. The two security guards who are potential witnesses are also recovering well at Kiruddu Referral Hospital and arrangements to obtain their statements in place," Mr Enanga said before adding in a statement shared on police social media platforms, that security team recovered several exhibits including cartridges for a pistol and an AK47, a mall phone as well as Okech's ID.

Bodies of the suspected robbers were taken to the city mortuary for postmortem analysis, according to police.

"The other exhibits of material value which include the bullion van with cash, a gun, and white premio under registration number UAK790P, were transferred to ISO headquarters. We want to urge the public and in particular those who deal with large cash transactions to remain vigilant and alter their routines. We further appeal to any one with knowledge about the whereabouts of the driver or the incident to share with use in confidence," Mr Enanga added.

Earlier SFC spokesperson, Cpt Jimmy Omara, in a social media post said Pte Turyatunga was no longer part of their unit since he deserted about seven years ago.

"Pte Turyatunga Bright deserted forces in 2012; he was nabbed by Police on charges of robbery and sentenced to four years imprisonment to Luzira government prisons. Before meeting his death, he was an operative of ISO and not SFC. He died in his "profession" of robbery," Cpt Omara said.