Uganda: Museveni's Security Team Disowns Soldier Killed in Foiled Robbery

Kampala — President Museveni's guard unit, the Special Forces Command (SFC) has disowned a soldier who was killed in a foiled bullion van robbery at Kyambogo in Kampala on Tuesday night.

SFC spokesperson, Cpt Jimmy Omara, in a social media post said Pte Bright Turyatunga was no longer part of their unit since he deserted about seven years ago. Pte Turyatunga was killed alongside another yet to be identified man in an operation that was led by Internal Security Organisation (ISO) upon acting on intelligence.

"Pte Turyatunga Bright deserted forces in 2012; he was nabbed by Police on charges of robbery and sentenced to four years imprisonment to Luzira government prisons. Before meeting his death, he was an operative of ISO and not SFC. He died in his "profession" of robbery," Cpt Omara said.

Police spokesperson, CP Fred Enanga, said they were waiting for a full briefing from their counterparts that conducted the operation in which unspecified amount of money was saved from being robbed.

CP Enanga said they were going to issue a statement after getting ISO briefing.

