Rwanda: Uganda, Rwanda Should Settle Differences Amicably - Bishop

By Gertrude Mutyaba

Masaka Diocesan Bishop John Baptist Kaggwa has advised Uganda and Rwanda leaders to repair their strained diplomatic relationship amicably before the situation gets out of hand.

According to him, leaders of the two east African countries should sit on a roundtable and settle issues amongst themselves.

"Both Rwanda and Ugandan leaders ought to sit on a roundtable to settle issues because they are not affected by what is happening; it's the locals suffering from what they don't understand," said Bishop Kaggwa.

The bishop was on Wednesday conducting service at Kitovu Cathedral in Masaka in central Uganda, to mark Ash Wednesday ahead of the lent season.

He also urged Christians to lead holy lives and respect their bodies during this fasting season.

"Many Christians wrongly use their bodies in things which are unholy. I appeal to you to respect those bodies," Bishop Kaggwa said.

