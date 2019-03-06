Botswana: IDM Regional Director Lauds King Mswati III

The Regional Director of Institute of Development Management (IDM), Richard Malikongwa has applauded His Majesty, King Mswati III and Her Majesty the Indlovukazi, the Queen Mother for upholding the much admired culture and traditions of the Kingdom of Eswatini. He was speaking on the eve of the prestigious Buganu Annual Cultural Festival which attracts multitudes from across the country and beyond.

IDM women from Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini will join the nation and present marula brew to the Queen Mother before partaking in this year's activities. Additionally, the Institute is bringing cultural dance groups from Botswana and Lesotho to support this annual event.

"Culture is part of our identity as a people and for the King and Queen Mother to continue to uphold it reflects true patronage. It further shows testimony to the seriousness the Eswatini elders place on the roots and strong foundations the country is built. As IDM, we are proud and truly honored to be part of this identity and will continue to play our critical role in producing talent for government and the private sector to drive the economy of the Kingdom," he said.

Through the Buganu Cultural festival, IDM is tapping into its tripartite arrangement to also provide exposure to its third year students of Travel & Tourism, who will be in Eswatini on a cultural exchange program and appreciate the Eswatini culture.

Furthermore, IDM is this week convening its Academic Council in Ezulwini to discuss high level academic strategies and plans, as part of its triennial summits, which brings together close to 30 senior officials of the Institute from the three countries of Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini (BOLESWA).

The Academic Council comprises academics representing the academic diversity of the Institute from Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini. The Council is the principal policy-making and advisory body on all academic matters that affect IDM's training, research and educational programmes.

Stated Malikongwa: "IDM continues to respond to National agendas by developing the right solutions for the three markets of BOLESWA. We pride in many of our alumni who are absorbed in leadership positions in Eswatini, making a positive contribution to the development of the Kingdom."

Acting Country Director, Rose Choto revealed that the Council advises the leadership of IDM on several academic issues, helping it to align its interventions to the national agenda of Eswatini. She said programmes developed and offered are informed by national policies to ensure alignment as well as relevance.

Established over four decades ago by the founding fathers of Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini, IDM is an institution mandated to provide education, training, research and consultancy in the three countries.