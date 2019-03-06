Africa: Aurum Welcomes New Managing Director: Health Systems Division

Photo: Aurum Institute

Dr Nokwethemba Mtshali

press release

Johannesburg — It is our pleasure to welcome and introduce Dr Nokwethemba Mtshali to the Aurum fold who has joined Aurum as the new Managing Director of the Health Systems Division.

She has a background in medicine and public health implementation programs and management, both with the department of health and the private sector. She has completed her MBBCH and MBA degree from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Nokwethemba most recently led the turnaround of Bertha Gxowa Hospital from a floundering district hospital to a facility used as the benchmark in what government care and excellence should be.

In the private sector, she worked in both the corporate space as well as a successful family physician with a focus on TB & HIV. Nokwethemba is a keen student of leadership philosophy and is passionate about African solutions for African challenges, dedicating some of her time to community development programmes. When she is not at work, Nokwe enjoys spending time with her son, family and friends.

Please join us in welcoming her to Aurum’s Team.