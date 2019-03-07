Nigeria: This Is Big. Nigerian Singer Asa to Headline the 25th Koroga Festival

Koroga Festival is going all out in 2019 and they are not playing at all going by the Star act headlining the upcoming event. Ladies and Gentlemen, the 25th edition of Koroga Festival Ladies Edition proudly presents Nigerian French singer, songwriter, and recording artist, Asa.

You really need to call your family and friends, share the news on all your social media platforms, shout it off from the rooftops and save the date because "Mr Jailer" is about to bring the house down. It will be a fantastic family fun filled weekend at Leisure Gardens, Mamba Village.

Born Bukola Elemide, she has won hearts across the world with her soulful voice and in-depth lyrics and not forgetting her signature dread locks and unforgettable quirky glasses. Hailed by CNN as Africa's pop legend, she has opened live shows for the musical superstars such as Beyonce, Snoop Dogg, Akon and John Legend.

Limited early bird tickets edition available on http://www.korogafestival.co.ke/

Koroga Festival is a two day celebration of African music, food, art and fashion brought to you in the form of a concert and open boutique market. Save the dates- 30th - 31st March, 2019.