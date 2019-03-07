Nigeria: 'I Will Try and Work Even Harder', Says Buhari

Photo: TheNextLevel/Twitter

Buhari launches APC Road Map for 2019 Campaign titled NEXT LEVEL.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that he will work harder in his second term as president.

Buhari gave the assurance on Wednesday when he received the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on a courtesy visit in Abuja.

The president, who campaigned on security, improving the economy, creating jobs, fighting corruption and upgrading infrastructure, said he will intensify efforts to fulfil campaign promises.

"This is my last lap. I will try and work even harder than I have done. I assure you that I will not let you down. I pray that my best will be good enough," Buhari said.

The incumbent president defeated his closest challenger, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the presidential elections conducted in February.

Buhari, who commended members of ACF for their consistent support, said he remained appreciative of their goodwill.

Chairman of ACF Board of Trustees, Adamu Fika said the organisation visited to congratulate President Buhari on his re-election.

Fika said it was pleasing that the president has been committed to some strategic projects important to the country.

"It is pleasing to note that since then, the Baro Dry Port has been commissioned, while some other projects have been reactivated and are now being implemented."

"We pray that those organs of government charged with the responsibility for the implementation will double their efforts to ensure that these projects are executed fully to their logical conclusion within a reasonable time," Fika added.