Kenya: Record-Breaking Wanyama Joins Spanish Side

Kenyan star basketball player Mercy Wanyama has made history after signing a professional contract in Spain.

The Langata High School alumnus, who is the younger sister to Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama and ex-international Macdonald Mariga, has penned an initial short term deal with second-tier side Antuna Adba.

This performance-based contract will initially enable her to turn out for the team for the remaining six games of the season.

PROFESSIONAL CAREER

"I have always wanted to play in Spain. I want to try European basketball and hope to give my best version," Wanyama said.

"My brother MacDonald spoke very well of Asturias and I am very excited about this opportunity. Right now I'm only thinking about the remaining six matches but I would like to do things well and stay here longer," she added.

Mercy, who previously played for Equity Bank in the Kenya Basketball Federation's women premier league, becomes the first ever Kenyan to play professionally in Spain.

WORK PERMIT

"She is a very athletic player who will help us a lot," Amalio Alvarez, who is the team's technical director said.

Mercy joined Adba following the recommendation of the Duran Liga Ensino coach, and after completing a two-month trial in November and January.

She has already been handed a work permit and could be in line for selection in Saturday's league match against Axril.