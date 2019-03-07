Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Dissolves Harare, Bulawayo Provincial Structures

Photo: Justin Mutenda/The Herald

President Emmerson Mnangagwa greets Zanu-PF national spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo on arrival at the party headquarters for the Politburo meeting in Harare.

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has moved to dissolve Zanu PF provincial structures in two main provinces and further tasked his party's security department to investigate origins of a recent attempt to dislodge leaders of the youth wing.

This was revealed by party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo while briefing journalists on politburo deliberations on Wednesday.

"His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dissolved the Bulawayo and Harare provincial councils that include the main wing, women and youths' leagues," Khaya Moyo said.

"The reason and details of what will follow will be announced in due course."

Fresh divisions rocked Zanu PF January this year when party youths passed votes of no confidence against youth league secretary Pupurayi Togarepi and members of his executive while accusing them of failure to defend the president in the wake of fierce criticism against his policies.

Khaya-Moyo said the politburo has since endorsed a report by party secretary for legal affairs Paul Mangwana declaring Togarepi and his deputy, Lewis Mathuthu's ouster as null and void.

"The report recommended that the vote of no confidence on Cde Togarepi and others be declared null and void.

"The politburo endorsed the report after it emerged that the petitions were not done following the party procedures," Khaya Moyo said.

He continued, "The politburo resolved that the national secretary for security, Lovemore Matuke must proceed and investigate the origins of the said petitions and the signatories and report to the next politburo meeting."

Khaya Moyo further took a swipe at America for extending sanctions on Zimbabwe by another year.

He accused the superpower of pushing a regime change agenda.

The Zanu PF spokesperson said the move will not succeed as Zimbabwe was a sovereign state that cannot take orders from other nations.