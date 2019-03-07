Botswana: Councillors Call for Prioritisation of Athlone Renovation

Lobatse — Lobatse councillors have called for the renovation of the Athlone Hospital, saying the health facility was currently in a deplorable condition.

Speaking during the mid-term review of the Lobatse Urban Development Plan (UDP) 4 Monday, councillors called for prioritisation of the hospital's renovation and upgrading.

Councillor Tiny Dinoko of Maokaneng Ward complained that government kept on postponing the hospital's renovation resulting dilapidated state.

She said Lobatse councillors and residents had long complained about the state of the hospital but nothing was done.

"We were promised that the hospital would be renovated in the 2018/19 financial year. We are (about to) commence the 2019/20 financial year now. Government should stop postponing upgrading of Athlone hospital every financial year," she said.

Boswelatlou ward councillor, Mr Themba Stimela reiterated that renovation or upgrading of the hospital should be made a priority.

"Both the minister and permanent secretary (of health and wellness) have in the past raised our hopes by telling us that the hospital would be upgraded.

But now we are told that there is no budget which is a major concern," he said.

Another councillor, Ms Kearoma Moreeng for Peleng West, said the poor state of the hospital had even led to a decline in hygiene, which had compromised patients care. She said it was not only the building which was in a state of disrepair, but equipment such as wheel-chairs were also in bad condition.

Peleng Central councillor, Mr Mokganedi Monabana said in addition, the hospital had water problems which required urgent attention.

"I was there a few days ago and there was no water in the X-Ray section," he said. Mr Molaodi Mantle for Woodhalll suggested that Athlone be upgraded to a referral hospital because it catered for a high volume of people from

Lobatse and surrounding areas such as Molapowabojang, Digawana, Goodhope, Mogobane and Kgomokasitwa. On other issues councillors raised concern over sewerage in the town's low income areas such as Peleng and Woodhall as well as human wildlife conflict in the town.

Mr Mantle requested sewerage infrastructure in Woodhall location so that people could connect their homes. Several councillors asaid something should be done about baboons and monkeys which terrorised residents scavenging for food in households.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>