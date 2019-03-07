Tanzania: False Start for Top Drivers in National Rally Championship

Dar es Salaam — Contrary to what many motorsport enthusiasts had expected, top drivers were not impressive in the first round of the 2019 National Rally Championship (NRC) series.

Apart from Randeep Singh, who won the first round with 25 points, other elite drivers, including Dharam Pandya, made a false start.

Pandya did not finish the race, which took place at Muongozo, Kigamboni District in Dar es Salaam. It was organised by Dar es Salaam Motor Sport Club (DMSC).

The other drivers who did not finish the race are Ajminder Dhani, Rajpal Dhani, Mohamed Bilal, Saleem Haji and Nadeem Daud.

The absence of prominent drivers also denied the rally the excitement it deserves.

A host of famous drivers, including Ahmed Huwel, Alisasger Fazal, Amer Balhabou, Himid Mbata, Azim Somji and Jayant Shah skipped the race.

The other top drivers who did compete in the race are Hassan Ramzan, Ismail Shermohamed, Anthony John, Luka Mwanga, Abdul Hakeem, Emmanuel Lyimo and Ismail Mehboob.

Speaking to The Citizen after the race, Pandya said he still has a chance to win the race.

"There's no reason to lose control or anything like that. I just need to keep doing what I am doing," he said.

"I didn't perform well in the first round, but I'm really going to make sure that I come back strong in the next round," he insisted.

The next round of this year's NRC series will be held from March 30 to 31 in Kilimanjaro. It will be organised by Kilimanjaro Motor Sport Club (KMSC).

Meanwhile, Randeep Singh tops the NRC standing after collecting 25 points, according to Automobile Association of Tanzania (AAT) vice president, Satinder Birdi.