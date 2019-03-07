7 March 2019

allAfrica.com

Zimbabwe: Govt Hires Trump Lobby Firm to Represent it in Washington

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: U.S. Department of Justice
The Department of Justice document detailing the contract between Ballard Partners and the Zimbabwean government.

Cape Town — The Zimbabwean government has hired a lobby firm to represent it in Washington, Politico reports.

Politico says that Ballard Partners will be the first firm to lobby on the country's behalf in more than a decade.

"Brian Ballard, a top fundraiser for President Donald Trump's campaigns, and the firm's other lobbyists will counsel Zimbabwe on 'communication with U.S. government officials, U.S. business entities, and non-governmental audiences,' Politico says, citing a disclosure filing.

The contact is worth $500,000 a year, Politico says, adding that James Rubin, a former State Department official in the Clinton administration, will be the lead lobbyist for Zimbabwe.

Dewa Mavhinga, Southern Africa Director, Human Rights Watch, said on Twitter that it was hypocritical of the Zimbabwe government to spend half a million dollars on a US public relations firm when 7 million people are starving and need food aid.

Zimbabwe

Sanctions a Setback to President's Re-Engagement Efforts - Govt

FOREIGN Affairs secretary James Manzou says the continued existence of US and western imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe went… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.