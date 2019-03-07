Africa: New Rugby Africa Vice President Owor Promises Uganda More

Kampala — When his two term tenure as Uganda Rugby Union (URU) chairman expires in next month, Andrew Owor will have more on his plate at continental level as Rugby Africa vice president.

The former Rugby Cranes player assumed his latest office unopposed and will deputize Tunisia's Khaled Babbou who now has Rugby Africa's biggest job as president.

All this unfolded at on Saturday in Marrakech, Morocco where the thirteenth Rugby Africa general assembly sat.

Owor's new role gets him his biggest office in the game's administration and he is ready for what awaits him. "It feels like more responsibility because a lot has to be done based on the briefing and objectives we set for the game in Africa," he told Daily Monitor on arrival from Marrakech.

His appointment will be welcomed by the average local fan with hope of the oval shaped game in Uganda benefiting. Well, Owor has gone on to confirm that he will use his position to help Uganda move forward.

"On my part, the strategy will look to be benefitting, "he said. " Uganda will have someone to tell them what is happening and help solicit more funds from World Rugby. There will be things going through for Uganda," he promised.

Owor's candidature came with some controversy as neighbuors Kenya saw it as a move to deny their own, Kenya Rugby Union chairman Richard Omwela, opportunity to run for the same seat. It is understood that English speaking unions had elected to front Omwela but Owor had none of that. URU maintains Owor was recommended by the Rugby Africa executive committee led by outgoing Rugby Africa President Abdelaziz Boudja and the South Africa Rugby Union. "There is nothing in that. Every country had the chance to front a candidate, Zimbabwe did but Kenya did not. At the end of the day it comes down to who has the capability," Owor defended himself

Owor's two terms as URU president have been a cocktail of lows and highs. During his reign, Uganda won the Africa Sevens Championship twice in 2016 and 2017. The same side also played at the World Cup in USA last year. However his administration has come under scrutiny for not doing enough for the women's rugby.

About Owor

Been Impis Chairman, Kyadondo Chairman

Coached Buffaloes

Played for Heathens, Rugby Cranes

Elected URU president for the first time in

May 2013 (two year term)

Elected for second term in May 2015

(four year term)

Elected Rugby Africa Vice President March

2019