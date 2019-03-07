Cameroon: 2021 - Olembe Stadium Near Completion

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Public Contracts Talba Malla visited construction works at Olembe yesterday, March 5, 2019.

It was an exceptional day at the Olembe Stadium construction site yesterday March 5, 2019. The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Public Contracts, Ibrahim Talba Malla, visited construction works at the Olembe Stadium earmarked for the hosting of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. The visit which was the first for the Minister aimed at evaluating the level of work done on the site.

As early as 9:30 a.m. the Minister and his crew were at the site for the inspection work. Immediately after his arrival, Minister Ibrahim Talba Malla, accompanied by the Governor of the Centre Region, Naseri Paul Bea, had a guided tour of the infrastructure led by officials of Piccini, the Italian firm in charge of the construction of the 60,000capacity stadium.

Speaking to journalists, Minister Ibrahim Talba Malla said the purpose of the visit was to evaluate the level of work and to discuss with the contractors in order to be sure that they will meet the deadline. He said he was impressed with the work that has been done so far and congratulated the workers for the effort. "The level they have reached is acceptable and now we have to push them to go further so that they can meet the target," he said. Talba Malla said he is optimistic that together with the stakeholders the work will progress because the State and the entire people of Cameroon need the sport infrastructure.

The Controller of the Olembe construction site, Benoit Fabre, said the Minister was presented the stadium, the building for the five-star hotel, the swimming pool and the commercial centre. He said the field is complete and only some finishing touches remaining. He said the stadium is finished what is left is the gravel, the turf and also the technological part which comprises electricity, water, lighting, painting, etc. He said the project can be com pleted in about four months. So far, the seats are already in place and the stadium is covered.

According to him what is still left to be done include technology, dressing rooms, offices, hotel and commercial centre. He noted that about 60 per cent of the work has already been done. After the visit, Minister Ibrahim Talba Malla had a working session with the workers of Piccini. During the meeting, the Minister called on the contractors to ensure that international norms are respected in the execution of the project.