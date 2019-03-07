6 March 2019

Tanzania: 65 Witchdoctors Arrested Over Ritual Killings

Police in Tanzania on March 4, 2019 announced the arrest of 65 witchdoctors or traditional healers in connection with the ritual killing of at least 10 children last month in Njombe region and an unknown number in Simuyu region, the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC reported.

There is a belief among some people in Tanzania, and neighbouring countries, that using human body parts in rituals can bring wealth and good luck. Body parts of people with albinism are said to be especially potent in rituals, leading to many killings. Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Simon Sirro, has ordered that every traditional healer must obtain a new licence.

