Somalia: Turkish Red Crescent Distributes Clothing in the Country

Turkey's state aid agency provided clothing to families in a refugee camp located in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay) distributed 20,000 pieces of clothing to 5,000 families in the camp.

Turkish Ambassador to Mogadishu Mehmet Yilmaz, Somalian Deputy Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Abdirashid Mohamud and Kizilay officials attended the aid distribution.

Yilmaz said Kizilay has been assisting Somalia since 2011 by providing humanitarian aid.

And Mohamud hailed the aid provided by Kizilay.

Somali refugees who left their country due to the security concerns live under the harsh condition in the refugee camp.

Turkey is among the world's top aid donors and also to Somalia.

The Turkish Red Crescent is the largest humanitarian organization in Turkey, with an international network to help other nations in need.