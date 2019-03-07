South Africa: Transport Department Calls for Probe Into Deaths of 3 Durban Schoolchildren Killed By Taxi to Be Expedited

An investigation into an accident that resulted in the deaths of three pupils must be expedited, Acting Transport Minister Thulas Nxesi told the Road Traffic Management Corporation and the KwaZulu-Natal government on Wednesday.

According to the department, the Road Accident Fund had also been directed to give the families of the deceased and injured the necessary support and comfort.

"It is unfortunate that we continue to lose lives on our roads while road safety programmes and scholar transport road safety awareness campaigns are implemented daily," said Nxesi.

He said government had passed a scholar transport policy, which was implemented jointly by the transport and education departments across all provinces to improve access to transport for pupils in need. It was expected that pupils who qualified as per the policy guidelines would be considered as beneficiaries.

"Government has also finalised the Integrated Public Transport Turnaround Plan which will ensure that we develop a comprehensive public transport development strategy and an investment plan across all modes of transport," Nxesi added.

The department also urged municipalities to consider the needs of pedestrians when constructing roads by including pedestrian walkways and bridges in their plans.

Earlier News24 reported that a 33-year-old driver was arrested at the KwaMashu police station on three counts of culpable homicide in connection with the incident.

This after a minibus taxi drove into four Newlands East Secondary School pupils on Dumisani Makhaye Drive in Durban. The taxi appeared to have skipped a red light.

The driver is expected to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court soon, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

