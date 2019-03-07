Gambia: Farmers Heave a Sigh of Relief

Some farmers in the rural Gambia, express great relief but still call on the authorities to settle the balance of payments for those who have not yet received their hard earned yearly incomes.

Farmers made this disclosure in an interview with this medium.

Samba Gumaneh of Koina village in URR, said they still have groundnuts but ponder over the long delay in its sale at the Secco.

"This delay is our major headache. Our groundnuts are prone to pest infestation. It destroys our groundnuts and reduces its value", he pointed out.

Gumaneh renewed the appeal for the authorities to provide solutions to the groundnut trade; that this is their major source of livelihood especially for their families.

A farmer from Fatoto who prefers anonymity, also lamented the lack of cash at their groundnut selling point; that although they have paid some farmers since last Saturday, the money was insufficient; that the majority of them are still in the dilemma as to when they will get their monies," he said.

Elsewhere in Sare Modou, a middle aged farmer expressed similar remarks; the farmer further lamented the frequent theft of their small ruminants and called on Government to track down the culprits and stop the criminal act by some unscrupulous elements of society.