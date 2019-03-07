Cameroon: National Sports Movement - Cooperation Roles Known

The Prime Minister chaired the agreements-signing ceremony between the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education and National Olympics and Sports Committee of Cameroon

The national sports movement in Cameroon is expected to henceforth function harmoniously with more victories expected both at the national and international levels following cooperation agreements the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education and National Olympics and Sports Committee of Cameroon signed in Yaounde on March 5, 2019. Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Joseph Dion Ngute chaired the ceremony at the Star Building.

They were the Framework Cooperation Agreement between the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education and National Olympics and Sports Committee of Cameroon, Cooperation Agreement on the Organisation of National Games of Cameroon (DIXIADES) bet ween the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education and National Olympics and Sports Committee of Cameroon and lastly, the agreement on the terms of reference of DIXIADES.

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Professor Narcisse Mouelle Kombi signed for his ministry and Colonel Kalkaba Malboum President of the National Olympics and Sports Committee of Cameroon signed for the organization.

Speaking during the occasion, Minister Mouelle Kombi said the three agreements defined the roles of each actor in the orga nization of international sports competitions placed under the aegis of the National Olympics and Sports Committee and the organization of DIXIADES. The agreements also clarify roles in order to avoid overlapping and conflict of powers in the functions devolved to each party.

The agreements therefore represent a new take off in the collaboration between the Ministry and the Olympics Committee. Colonel Kalkaba Malboum described the event as an important step in sports governance in Cameroon.

He said the agreements were in consonance with national and international instruments. The agreements also lay the modern bases of collaboration and avoid conflicts. Each actor will now effectively play his or her role to ensure peace, harmony and concord in sports governance in Cameroon.