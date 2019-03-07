Kenya: David Rudisha's Father Dies At 73

Nairobi — World Record holder and two-time Olympic champion in the men 800m, David Rudisha is mourning the death of his father, Daniel Matasi Rudisha, who passed on Wednesday night at 73 years.

Daniel Matasi Rudisha, competed for Kenya in the 1968 Olympics where he was part of the Kenyan quartet that won silver in the 4X400m relay final.

His son Rudisha, who is also a two-time world champion had taken to his official twitter account asking Kenyans to pray for his fathrer who has been ailing for some time.

"Me and my ailing father,,,, wish him quick recovery. Long live my dad," Rudisha posted on Tuesday March 5, 2019.

Me and my ailing father,,,, wish him quick recovery. Long live my dad. pic.twitter.com/wR8qeWlbzR

-- David Rudisha (@rudishadavid) March 5, 2019

According to SportPesa News who spoke to his son Rudisha, his father succumbed to a heart attack at 11pm local time (+3GMT) having spent his last few days in hospital. He has been suffering from diabetes for a long time.

"Our beloved father sadly left us last night. He had recovered and was on his way to fine health having been taken off the Intensive Care Unit," Rudisha, who holds the 1:40.91 world record in 800m told SportPesa News.

"He was talking well and joking as usual while undergoing his dialysis treatment but at around 11pm, he suffered a sudden heart attack and efforts to resuscitate him did not bear any fruit," the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics gold winner said on Thursday morning," he added.

Daniel, born in Kilgoris, Rift Valley Province, won the 1968 silver medal with his teammates Munyoro Nyamau, Naftali Bon and Charles Asati in 2:59.6. At the Mexico Summer Games, he competed in the 400m finishing sixth in his heat.

As a coach, he has trained many top class Kenyan athletes, including Billy Konchellah, who won the 800 metres at the World Athletics Championships in 1987.