Tanzania: Yanga Get Alliance in Asfc

YOUNG Africans landed a tricky away tie against Mwanza's Alliance FC in the last eight of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC), following a draw held in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

The match will be staged at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza. Yanga versus Alliance clash will certainly be a nail-biting basing on the previous encounter in the Mainland Premier League at the same venue last weekend.

Mwinyi Zahera side emerged with a slim 1-0 victory courtesy of Amissi Tambwe's 74th minute strike as Yanga grabbed the crucial three points to strengthen their grip at the league summit.

To reach the last eight, Yanga saw off First Division League (FDL) side Namungo FC of Lindi in the round of 16, following a 1-0 victory at the Majaliwa Stadium in Ruangwa.

Alliance who of recent has emerged as a tough opponent to face, reached the quarterfinals stage after dismissing Dar City with a 3-0 win in the round of 16.

Hosts Alliance will be targeting for nothing but revenge against Yanga, while the Jangwani Street lads will also be eager to win for them to move closer to the ASFC title that will guarantee them a ticket to compete in the CAF Confederation Cup.

According to draw, Azam FC will travel to Bukoba to face Kagera Sugar at the Kaitaba Stadium in another quarterfinal match billed to be thrilling. And, this will be the first time for the ice-cream makers to play away since they kicked off the ongoing ASFC campaign.

Another quarterfinal clash will pit KMC and African Lyon in Dar es Salaam. To reach the last- eight stage, KMC eliminated from the tournament the title holders Mtibwa Sugar in the last 16 stage on 4-3 penalties after the match had ended in a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

KMC who are at their top form will go into the match as favourite against African Lyon, who are placed bottom of the table in the top flight and are currently struggling to escape relegation.

In another quarterfinal match, Singida United will travel to Iringa to face hosts Lipuli FC at Samora Stadium. This match is also expected to be difficult for both sides. The last time the two teams met in the premier league encounter they fought to a 2-2 draw.

Yesterday's draw also involved the semifinals fixture, which unveiled that the winner of Alliance and Yanga clash will face the winner of Lipuli and Singida United game and the first semifinal will be held either in Iringa or Singida.

Winner of Azam versus Kagera game will face either KMC or African Lyon in the second semifinal which will be hosted in Kagera or Mwanza.

Azam picked Nyamagana Stadium as their home base following the closure of Azam Complex to pave way for the forthcoming Under-17 Africa Youth Cup (AYC) finals to be hosted in Dar es Salaam next month.

ASFC finals will be held on May this year at the Ilula Stadium in Lindi region, and winners of the cup will book their ticket to represent the country in the next season's CAF Confederation Cup.