Tanzania/Sudan: Tanzania Drawn Against Sudan in CHAN 2020 Qualifiers

TANZANIA has been drawn against Sudan in the first round of the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers.

According to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) fixtures for the tournament shows that the first round, first leg match will be played in Dar es Salaam on either July 26, 27 or 28 this year, while the return leg will be held away in Khartoum on either August 2, 3 or 4 this year.

The winner between Tanzania and Sudan over the two legs will face the winner between Kenya and Burundi in the second round. The first leg will be played on either September 20, 21 or 22, 2019 in Nairobi/Bujumbura and the return leg will be staged on either October 18, 19, or 20 in Dar es Salaam/Khartoum.

CAF has confirmed the 2020 CHAN finals will be hosted by Ethiopia. The tournament involves national team players, who are playing in their country's own domestic league.

Uganda Cranes will face South Sudan between July 26th - 28th 2019 in the opening round of the first round for the qualifiers. The return leg will happen between August 2nd and 4th 2019.

Both matches will be played in Kampala because South Sudan requested to have all their international matches for the year 2019 to be played in Uganda since the Juba stadium is under renovation.

The winner between Uganda and South Sudan over the two legs will face the winner between Somalia and Rwanda between September 20-22, 2019 (First Leg in Kigali) and October 18-20 (Second Leg in Kampala) for a slot to the final tournament that will be hosted in Ethiopia come 2020.

The format of the competition remains unchanged and will be played on a zonal basis to determine the finalists for Ethiopia.

Forty-seven teams are engaged in the battle for 15 places to join the hosts Ethiopia at the sixth CHAN finals tournament.

Tanzania has played only one CHAN finals, making the maiden appearance at the 2009 finals in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Uganda has played at four CHAN Championships in Sudan (2011), South Africa (2014), Rwanda (2016) and Morocco (2018).

Democratic Republic of Congo are the record winners with two titles as Morocco are the reigning champions.