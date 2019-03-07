Malawi: Govt Clamps Down On Election-Related Hate Speech

Lilongwe — MALAWI is cracking down on hate speech and inciting language amid bruising preparations for what is expected to be the fiercest elections since the advent of a multi-party democracy over 25 years ago.

The use of inflammatory language by party leaders and their supporters is among widespread infractions including violence preceding the poll in May.

These violations are putting paid to Malawi's standing as a model in conducting free, fair and peaceful elections.

Concerned by the inflammatory language, the Multiparty Liaison Committee (MPLC) advocated for the disqualification of culprits.

Speaking at a recent meeting organised in the southern Neo, regional manager of the MPLC, Reuben Manyere, said the committee was closely following the political tensions.

"Any candidate found not to be abiding with the political code of conduct and is involved in name calling or castigating will be dealt with. They might face expulsions," he said.

MEC has the power to recommend such action to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

The electoral body established MPLC in the year 2000 to manage inter-party conflict.

The committees consist of leaders of all political parties at district level.

Independent candidates or their representatives are integrated.

Speaking at a recent workshop for MPLCs in central Malawi, MEC Commissioner, Linda Kunje, said the commission would rely on the MPLCs.

"We depend on you (MPLCs) to resolve misunderstandings among political parties especially at district level," Kunje said.

A total of ten candidates have entered the race for the presidency but it is projected to be a three-horse affair featuring incumbent Peter Mutharika (Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), who is seeking a second term and, in an unprecedented development, his deputy, Saulos Chilima who will represent the United Transformation Movement (UTM).

The former head of state, Joyce Banda (People's Party) is another favourite.

Lazarus Chakwera (Malawi Congress Party), Atupele Muluzi (United Democratic Front) are the dark horses.

Last weekend, United Nations Emergency Relief Coordinator and Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Mark Lowcock, appealed for credible polls.

"Elections are always contested but that should be done in a peaceful manner," Lowcok said in a meeting with Mutharika.

Over 6,5 million voters are registered, out of a population of 18 million.