7 March 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Olympian Daniel Rudisha, David's Father, Dies Aged 73

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Kenyan athlete David Rudisha's father Daniel Rudisha has died. (file photo)

Daniel Matasi Rudisha, the father of 800m record holder David, passed away on Wednesday evening at War Memorial Hospital in Nakuru aged 73.

The news was confirmed to Nation Sport by David.

A grief-stricken David had earlier this week taken to Twitter asking his followers to pray for his ailing father. One of the tweets showed his forlorn face alongside that of his bed ridden father in a hospital ward.

Daniel was a teacher and an athletics coach after he retired from the sport where he made his name when he won silver in the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. He was also part of Kenya's 4X400m relay team in the same Games.

More to follow...

Kenya

Nzoia Sugar MD Dies After Kidnapping Ordeal

The acting managing director of Nzoia Sugar Company Michael Kulundu, who was injured after he was abducted in January… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.