Zimbabwe: Search Party Abandons Hunt for Fisherman Attacked By Crocodile

A search party comprising divers from the police sub-aqua unit and National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority has abandoned efforts to locate the remains of a man who was attacked by a crocodile while fishing in Mutoko last month.

The victim, Leonard Goriati and his friend Rinson Zingundi both of Village 4 in Nyandire, on 14 February this year, decided to go fishing at the nearby Nyaitenga Dam.

According to the police, on arrival Goriati got into the dam, but was immediately attacked by a crocodile while his hapless friend watched.

"Zingundi then rushed to the village where he informed Goriati's elder brother, Gilbert, of the incident before the two teamed up with other villagers to conduct a search at the dam but to no avail until nightfall," Mashonaland East police spokesperson, Tendai Mwanza, said this week.

The next day, the incident was reported at Mutoko police station and the officers requested the police sub-aqua unit from Harare to locate the missing man.

"However, they failed to locate Goriati and divers from the National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority based in Nyanga were also asked to come and assist but failed," Mwanza said.

He said, although, the search had since been abandoned, efforts to locate and remove all crocodiles at the dam were underway.