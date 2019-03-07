South Africa: MEC Motlalepula Rosho Promises Clean Christmas for Local Business Owners As Part of Good Green Deeds Programme

press release

Mahikeng will be clean come Christmas holiday, this was a commitment made by the North West MEC for Local Government and Human Settlements, Motlalepula Rosho to local business owners.

MEC Rosho on Tuesday addressed a group of local business owners in order to solicit their support and buy-in in working with the municipality and the provincial government to cleaning up the town and their participation in Good Green Deeds programme to be officially launched on Friday.

"In our province, Mahikeng has been identified for the inaugural launch of the Good Green Deeds programme and as the government, we need businesses and society at large to make this programme a success. We are emulating Rwanda's Umuganda concept which is a community cleanup held on the last Saturday of every month", she said.

She said once the campaign has been successfully launched in Mahikeng, it will be rolled out to other areas in the province. "We need to maintain our environment and at the same time, work on our mindset to stop littering and illegal dumping. We all need to work together as the residents of this town to turn the situation around to keep it clean at all times. As government, it is time we develop plans that will bring hope to the residents of this town", she mention.

In the province, the Green Goods Programme will be officially launched by the Premier Professor Job Mokgoro. Public servants, members of society will be deployed different spots for a cleaning up campaign for the entire day.

Issued by: North West Local Government and Human Settlements