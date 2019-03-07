South Africa: Parole Approved for Apartheid Hitman Ferdi Barnard

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha approved the placement on full parole of Ferdinand Barnard with effect from April 2, 2019, the Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services announced on Thursday.

Barnard was sentenced to life imprisonment in June 1998 after being convicted on numerous charges including, murder, attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice and unlawful possession of firearms.

One of the two murder charges was in connection with the killing of anti-apartheid activists and Wits University academic Dr David Webster in 1989. Webster was shot and killed at the behest of the apartheid police's security branch, the Civil Co-operation Bureau (CCB).

In reaching the decision to grant parole, Minister Masutha satisfied himself that Mr Barnard has met all requirements for parole, the department said.

"As part of the consultations prior to finalising his decision, Minister Masutha personally engaged with Ms Maggie Friedman, Dr Webster's partner. After raising her concerns with Minister Masutha, Ms Friedman indicated that she had no objection to the placement of Mr Barnard on parole."

More to follow.

