South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Launch the National Good Green Deeds Environmental Awareness Programme in Mdantsane

press release

President Ramaphosa to launch the national Good Green Deeds environmental awareness programme in Mdantsane

President Cyril Ramaphosa will, on Friday, 08 March 2019, officially launch the national Good Green Deeds programme in East London, Eastern Cape Province at the Sisa Dukashe stadium, Mdantsane at 8h00.

Whilst the President is leading the national launch in the Eastern Cape, other provinces are expected to simultaneously host similar Good Green Deeds activities.

The Good Green Deeds programme is a ground-breaking environmental awareness programme that seeks to mobilise all sectors in South Africa to become more environmentally conscious. Littering, illegal dumping, pollution and other harmful activities have ill effects on the natural environment as well as the quality of life and health of communities.

The focus of the programme will be on promoting sustainable waste management practices such as recycling. It also aims to galvanise the society at large to change their behaviour around the environment and learn to prevent, and reduce waste and pollution by cleaning South Africa. The call to action is born out of a realisation that the natural resources are experiencing pressure as a result of preventable pollution.

The programme will have an economic value to the country - by diverting waste away from landfills will provide considerable social, economic and environmental opportunities for the country, including job creation and enterprise development. It is estimated that South Africa's waste economy contributes a minimum of R15 billion to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Furthermore, the Good Green Deeds programme also encourages other responsible environmental practices including the use of clean technology in all sectors of the economy, particularly in transport, agriculture, mining, manufacturing and construction industries. It also promotes better planning and involvement of all role players in building green spaces, community parks, land use, and sustainable human settlements.

All these efforts are geared towards the attainment of the Constitutional right to an environment that is not harmful to the health and well-being of South Africans.

Accredited media will be expected to present their valid press cards at the launch event.

Issued by: The Presidency