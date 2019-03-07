South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Replies to Questions in the National Assembly

press release

President Ramaphosa will update the nation about government's processing of evidence emerging from the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, as well as developments around the power utility, Eskom, when he replies to questions in the National Assembly today, 7 March 2019.

Putting questions for oral or written reply are some of the measures employed by Parliament to fulfill its Constitutional obligation to maintain oversight over the exercise of executive action, including the implementation of laws.

Accordingly, President Ramaphosa is expected to unpack government's plans for Eskom, including measures to stabilise the power utility's finances, ensure the security of electricity supply and develop long-term sustainability for the utility through restructuring and other initiatives.

The President will also provide an update on legislation regarding the functions and powers of traditional leaders in South Africa. He is expected to indicate whether government will give effect to the December 2000 Cabinet Committee recommendations on the amendment of Chapters 7 and 12 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, for the purposes of clarifying the role of traditional leaders.

Following the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation's reply on 14 November 2018 on the downgrading of the South African Embassy in Israel to a liaison office, the President is expected to outline progress on the matter.

Details of the National Assembly engagement are as follows:

Date: 07 March 2019

Time: 14:00

Venue: National Assembly, Parliament, Cape Town

