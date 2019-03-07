Africa: Statement By the Chairperson of the Commission On the Implementation of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the Central African Republic

press release

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, continues to monitor closely the implementation of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the Central African Republic, signed in Bangui, on 6 February 2019.

The Chairperson of the Commission takes note of the Cabinet reshuffle carried out by President Faustin Archange Touadera on 3 March 2019, and stresses that this is a step towards inclusive and representative governance in the Central African Republic, as provided for in the Agreement.

The Chairperson of the Commission also takes note of the statements made by some signatories to the Agreement following the appointment of the new Government.

The Chairperson of the Commission appeals for calm and restraint and recalls that any claim must be addressed within the framework of Article 34 of the Agreement. He stresses the need for all parties to spare no effort to ensure the preservation of this important achievement and the speedy implementation of the commitments made, so as to give concrete shape to the huge hope raised by the Agreement.

The Chairperson of the Commission reaffirms the commitment of the African Union to continue to support the ongoing process. In this regard, the African Union, with the support of the United Nations, will convene a consultation meeting of the stakeholders in Addis Ababa on 18 March to report back on the progress made, one month after the signing of the Agreement.