Rwanda: Hakizimana Brace Sends APR Back to the Top

APR made a swift return at the top of the Azam Rwanda Premier League table following Wednesday's 2-0 home victory over Marines at Kigali Stadium.

Forward Muhadjiri Hakizimana scored two goals in first half to inspire the military side back in the commanding position with two points clear ahead of rivals Rayon Sports.

The champions lead the table with 45 points, followed by Roberto Oliveira's Blues, while Mukura who played a goalless draw against SC Kiyovu at Huye Stadium, are in third position with 41 points.

Hakizimana opened the scoring just after nine minutes from the spot after Dominique Savio Nshuti was fooled in the penalty area, be he doubled his side's lead in the 40th minute.

It was the Rwanda international's seventh and eighth league goals this season.

Serbian coach Zlatko Krmpotic was without key trio of injured skipper Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza, Ernest Sugira and suspended striker Lague Byiringiro.

Wednesday

APR 2-0 Marines

Espoir 1-0 Musanze