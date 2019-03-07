Kenya: Why Tusker Opted Out of Sportpesa Shield

For the first in the club's 50 years of existence, Tusker FC will not take part in this year's domestic cup competition.

The brewers, who have won the cup four times, will not participate in the 2018/19 SportPesa Shield as they aim to "concentrate their efforts on the SportPesa Premier League title charge."

"It was not an easy decision to make but we want to help the team concentrate on the league. We have a target of winning the title and we want to focus on that," chairman Daniel Aduda is quoted as saying by the club website.

This means that should the club fail to win the league, they have no any other avenue of qualifying for the lucrative Caf interclub competitions.

Tusker are currently fifth in the standings on 25 points after 15 matches - seven points adrift leaders Bandari.

The Robert Matano-coached outfit, who have lost their last three matches in the league, take on struggling AFC Leopards on Saturday at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.