Liberia: House to Extend Oversight

Members of the House of Representatives are expected to extend their legislative oversight to monitor the activities and expenditure of local national and international Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

Currently, there are several local, national and international NGOs operating in the country without being monitored by the Legislature, something the lawmakers said is making citizens to believe that they are aware of NGOs just planting signboards in their communities without any reflection of what they are doing there.

In rural Liberia, there are several planted signboards in more villages and towns, signifying that they (NGOs) undertaking projects there but sadly, they are not doing anything there.

But during yesterday's session, members of the House said they were ready to work to ensure NGOs that do not meet the criteria are brought to book.

The lawmakers have planned to set a statutory committee to monitor the activities and finances of all NGOs operating in the country.

According to them, the idea of establishing a committee to have oversight on all NGOs is to look at the role of sartorial agencies and NGOs operating in Liberia; by doing this, the lawmakers said it will provide accurate information on all NGOs in the country including their operations and how they spend their finances to impact the lives of the citizens.