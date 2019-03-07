Liberia: Pro-Poor Housing Units Begin

The desire of President George M. Weah to transform the lives of rural inhabitants in terms of their dwelling places has come to fruition, as construction work has commenced on the much needful Pro-poor Housing units project in Grand Kru County.

For a pilot phase, 8 communities making up Sass Town are benefitting from 282 modern houses which construction got underway over the weekend.

Under this Pro-poor Housing project of President Weah, Liberians will breathe a sigh of relief, as each beneficiary will soon move into a modern house fitted with modern accommodation facilities.

From the foundation of Liberia, rural inhabitants forming integral part of the Country's citizenry have had to make do with thatch-roof mud-houses for a home, a clear demonstration of poverty.

According to President Weah, this is unacceptable and figuring out something to positively turn the corner was a patriotic imperative for him to put smiles on the faces of Liberians in the remotest of dwelling location.

After Sass Town, other communities in Grand Kru as well as other counties are poised to benefit from this housing units project.

The Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE), headed by Quiwu Yeke, is implementing the project.

The Agency is utilizing the wealth ranking evaluation system to determine who gets the houses.

Only the poorest of the poor is qualified to benefit, according to project selection criteria.

Experienced social worker, Harris G. Zumoh, Jr., is supervising the Presidential Special Housing Project (PSP) at LACE.

He is quoted as saying in order to give the beneficiary communities a new face, old housing structures of beneficiaries will be broken down, a precondition they have accepted.

But LACE said the demolition will be effected only when keys to a beneficiary's new home are ready to be handed to them (meaning climax of construction work).

Even though President Weah's quarter or community in Sass Town is Felorkli, the construction work started in Mansonklegbe, a small community.

Citizens of Grand Kru County are said to be excited about the construction of the pro-poor housing units, which they believe, will help to transform their lives.

They said over the years, past governments did not do much to ensure that they benefit from the country's resources.

The citizens praised President Weah for taking his government to them by undertaking projects that have direct impact on them.

"We now know that we have a government that cares for its citizens irrespective of their localities," a classroom teacher in the county said.