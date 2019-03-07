Liberia/South Africa: Umoya United Signs Mark Paye

Promising Liberian striker Mark Paye has signed a half season deal with South African first division Club Cape Umoya United FC.

Paye joined the club after impressing on a week of trial.

The former Liberia Football Association 2015/2016 Most Valuable Player and second higher goals scored four goals in his first training section, and followed up with two goals in his first test match that captured the attention of the coaching staff and fans as well.

Cape Umoya United will now look forward to negotiate with LISCR FC for a permanent deal for the striker at the end of the season.

Paye expressed his gratitude to LISCR FC, who he joined in 2017.

"I want to thank God for how far he has brought me, and also many thanks to LISCR FC for the excellent time we Share," he messages Liberian Sports international.

I will treasure all the great memories working here with you as a team. Thanks to all fans for their support and the love they've showned me," he added.

The 26-year-old forward is expected to make his debut for his new club on Sunday March 10, 2019.