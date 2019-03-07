Liberia: Weeks, Sirleaf Still in Jail

From all indications, the former Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia, Milton Weeks, Charles Sirleaf, Richard Walker, Dorbor Hagba and Joseph Dennis are finding it difficult to file criminal appearance bond in order to secure their temporary release from detention.

Up to press time last evening, the defendants who have been indicted for multiple criminal offenses were still at the Monrovia Central Prison.

The defendants are to file more than L$5 billion criminal appearance bond before they can be released.

The defendants have been charged with Economic Sabotage, Criminal Conspiracy, Misuse of Public Record, Criminal Facilitation, among others.

According to the indictment, the defendants conspired to commit the crime of Economic Sabotage, a felony of the first degree in flagrant violation of chapter 15, sub-chapter "F", sections 15.80(a)(b)(c), 15.81(a)(b)(c) and 15.82(b)(c) of the new penal law of Liberia.

The indictment further noted that the defendants by virtue of their employment and positions within the CBL, intentionally colluded and conspired and defrauded the Bank particularly the Government of Liberia by printing excess Liberian dollar banknotes amounting to 2,645,000,000 and US$835,367.72 to be paid for the cost of printing the money without authority to infuse said amount into the Liberian market.

The indictment said the CBL at the same time provided false information and reports on the actual quantity of the money printed, supplied and delivered by the company (Crane currency).