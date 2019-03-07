South Africa: Deputy Minister Regina Mhaule Hosts Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran

press release

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Reginah Mhaule, will host the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Abbas Araghchi, on the occasion of the 9th Deputy Ministerial Working Group Meeting (DMWG) on 08 March 2019 in Cape Town. The meeting is aimed at strengthening the South African-Iranian bilateral relations.

Since 1994, the two countries have enjoyed fraternal relations following Iran's lifting of all sanctions against South Africa and re-establishing diplomatic relations following the formation of the new democratic government.

In 1995, the two countries established a Joint Commission (JC) to allow for a high-level review of bilateral relations and to consider ways in which these relations could be expanded. The JC, co-chaired at Ministerial level, is supported by the Deputy Ministerial Working Group, which meets on an annual basis.

It is expected that the Deputy Ministers will reflect on political, regional and global developments, as well as quantify relations in the wake of the reinstated unilateral and secondary sanctions implemented by the United States following their regrettable withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). South Africa maintains its support for the JCPOA and continues to urge the remaining parties to the Agreement, to continue implementing its provisions.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation