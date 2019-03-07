Ethiopia, UN Appeal for U.S.$1.3 B to Help 8.3M Ethiopians in Need of Food, Non-Food Assistance

At the launch of this year's joint government and humanitarians partners appeal, Ethiopia and the UN have asked for USD 1.3 billion to help 8.3 million Ethiopians who require relief food and cash, as well as non-food assistance in the year 2019.

Detailed sector needs and financial requirement was released at the event which took place at Capital hotel here in Addis Abeba in the presence Mitiku Kassa, commissioner of the national disaster risk management commission, Aeneas Chuma, UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Ethiopia and representatives of humanitarian partners including embassies and various UN organizations.

"The Plan lays out prioritized humanitarian needs in 2019 across eight sectors, including food, nutrition, shelter and non-food items, water, sanitation and hygiene (WaSH), health, education, protection and agriculture," the UN said in a statement.

The humanitarian situation in 2019 will remain similar to 2018 mainly due to mass internal displacements in various parts of the country, and related humanitarian and protection needs.

In addition, communities who suffered consecutive years of severe drought, who lost productive assets, or took on significant debts to shoulder the brunt of the crisis, will continue to need sustained humanitarian assistance and recovery during the year.

