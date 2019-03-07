Ethiopia to Mark March 8 Through Various Events

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia will mark March 8 starting from tomorrow with various events based on the theme "Enhanced Commitment and Focus on the Universal Participation and Benefits for women".

On the actual day, there will be an event that gathers more than 2,000 women from across the country, which Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is expected to attend.

Across country run is also organized in Addis Ababa, on March 10, with the objective of raising funds for needy women.

Blood donation, awareness raising program on uterine prolapsed, and provision of free medical service for 100,000 women in various parts of the country, are among the events organized in connection with March 8.

Awareness raising program is also organized to acquaint women with various creative technological innovations that will help to ease hurdles that women face in their daily activities.