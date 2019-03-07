Mauritius: Youth Urged to Adopt New Technology in the Agricultural Sector

press release

Youth must be encouraged to adopt new technology and new agricultural methods which will ultimately help increase crop productivity. This, will in turn ensure food and agriculture security for the population in the face of climate change.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Stephan Toussaint, made this statement yesterday at the Dubreuil Tea Factory in the context of the Farmer's Day 2019. He further spoke of the various progress achieved in the agricultural sector and reiterated Government's commitment to promote the agricultural sector for the well-being of planters and the population at large through the introduction of several measures towards providing assistance to farmers to increase the production of local crop for consumption.

Minister Toussaint also urged the youth to seize the opportunities in the agricultural sector especially regarding the sheltered farming project, which he emphasised, will help promote food safety and security.

Farmers Day is celebrated each year by the Small Farmers Welfare Fund (SFWF) in collaboration with the Ministry of Agro- Industry and Food Security in line with its mandate to promote the welfare of the farming community. The aims are to valorise the contribution of the farming sector to the country, create networking amongst farmers for the exchange of ideas, knowledge and experience and instill the feel good factor amongst the farming community, amongst others.

Various activities were being organised to mark the Day, namely Family Fun Games; Live Music/Karaoke, Free Medical Check-up, Surprise Gifts, Food/Refreshments, guided tour of the Dubreuil Tea Factory and sales of agricultural products.