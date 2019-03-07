Somalia: Womens Day - IFJ Hails Somali Women's Charter As 'Grounding-Breaking Success' for Gender Equality

press release

The IFJ welcomed the explicit and strong commitments in the Women's Charter which underpin fundamental principles of gender equity, women's empowerment and inclusive gender representation which unambiguously support the growing demands for equality of opportunities for both men & women, equal rights & pay and the promotion of a balanced, non-stereotyped portrayal of women and girls in the media.

"The adoption of the Women's Charter is a crucial step in giving Somali women journalists the chance to speak for themselves and to be involved at all levels of decision-making. Journalists and media houses must assume responsibility for the role they play in forming public opinion and ensure that portrayal of women reflects the values of gender equality and ensures space for consideration of issues that affect women in their daily lives," said Anthony Bellanger, IFJ General Secretary. "Vilification, exploitation and discrimination against women, including female colleagues, are wholly unacceptable".

A delegation of female journalists from NUSOJ's six regional branches participated in the 3-day Women's Convention which was organised by the Federal Ministry of Women and Human Rights Development in Mogadishu from 4 to 6 March 2019, bringing together more than 300 delegates across the country and diaspora as well as leaders of Federal Government of Somalia, Federal Parliament and federal member States.

"Somali female journalists must have greater visibility and voice than ever before because we know within journalism more must be done to expand opportunities for women, to reduce inequalities, to end all forms of exploitations and to ensure equal pay and allowances. Male and female journalists must join hands to confront inequality and exploitation in favour of equality and mutual respect in the media industry to break down the restrictions of gender stereotypes," said Fatuma Yusuf Said, NUSOJ Secretary for Gender Affairs.

IFJ is supporting NUSOJ's efforts to empower women journalists and to take up the concerns of women and principles of gender equity and integrate them into the union's policy and action frameworks.